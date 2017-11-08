A film due out next month is being reshot to remove Kevin Spacey from a key role amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

He will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World,” directed by Ridley Scott, according to Deadline.

The website reported that the cast, including Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, and crew unanimously agreed to reshoot the scenes to remove Spacey.

Variety cited sources as saying that work would be completed in the coming weeks and that the film would still be released as planned on Dec. 22.

The film was complete and had been set to close the AFI Fest next week, but it was pulled from the schedule after the accusations against Spacey emerged, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A statement from Sony’s TriStar Pictures at the time said the film would still be released as planned.

"[A] film is not the work of one person,” the statement said. “There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film.”

Last month, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual harassment when he was 14 years old. Since then, a number of others have also come forward.