Report: 'House Of Cards' Producers Considering Killing Off Kevin Spacey's Character

The growing number of sexual abuse allegations against Kevin Spacey is forcing the producers of the Netflix series “House of Cards” to consider other options for the show’s last season.

One idea that’s reportedly getting traction is killing off Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, and focusing the show on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, according to Variety.

Insiders tell Variety that executives at Media Rights Capital, which produces the show, fear the allegations against Spacey make working with him on the last season a dubious prospect at best.

About 300 cast and crew members work on “House of Cards” and producers reportedly don’t want them to be penalized because of Spacey. According to Variety’s sources, some feel it’s early enough in the production that Frank Underwood could be written out without creating too many difficulties for the serialized drama.

Earlier this week, actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old, and the Oscar-winning actor’s career has been in a tailspin ever since.

When Rapp’s story broke, “House of Cards” producer Beau Willmon claimed he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior from Spacey during his years working on the show. But on Thursday, several employees of “House of Cards” leveled new accusations against the actor.

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

Netflix responded to the scandal by suspending production on the sixth season, which will also be its last. Although producers are considering creating spinoffs, there is still the pressing issue of how they’ll wrap up the show.