Kevin Spacey Reportedly Investigated By UK Police For 2008 Assault

London’s Metropolitan Police are currently investigating a sexual assault complaint that may have involved Kevin Spacey.

In a statement provided to HuffPost, the department said “it is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth,” noting its policy against identifying anyone under investigation. BuzzFeed claims to have independently confirmed that Spacey is involved, while British media including Sky News and The Guardian also reported the actor is being investigated.

The department’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command is looking into the report, which was forwarded from the City of London Police on Wednesday.

The incident would have occurred during Spacey’s tenure as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theatre, a post he held from 2004 to 2015. The Old Vic has opened an anonymous tip line for complaints, and a representative told HuffPost it is “already seeing the great benefits of the new policy of openness and the safe sharing of information.”

Since BuzzFeed first reported “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp’s harassment story about the actor on Monday, Spacey has faced numerous accounts of sexual misconduct by others. According to Rapp, the actor made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old. Spacey was 26.

In response, the “House of Cards” actor issued a controversial apology, stating he felt “beyond horrified” at the report and does not remember the encounter. Spacey’s statement also included his first public declaration that he’s gay.

Several people who have worked on “House of Cards” ― which will now end after its upcoming sixth season ― told CNN that Spacey created a “toxic” work environment on set. In a report published Thursday, one former production assistant said the actor non-consensually put his hands down the man’s pants.

Other men have come forward with similar stories, as well. Documentary filmmaker Tony Montana told HuffPost the actor groped him “very hard” at a bar in 2003, and an anonymous source told the BBC Spacey crawled into bed with him as a teenager in the ’80s. Multiple sources have come forward with stories about predatory behavior by the actor during his time at Old Vic, although the theater claims no formal complaints were made during Spacey’s time there.

Echoing Rapp’s story, another man recalled sexual encounters with Spacey at age 14 in an interview with New York Magazine published Thursday; the actor was 24 years old at the time.