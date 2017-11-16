20 People Accuse Kevin Spacey Of 'Inappropriate Behavior' While Working At London Theater

Twenty people have accused Kevin Spacey of “inappropriate behavior” during his tenure at a London theater.

The Old Vic theater on Thursday released findings from an investigation into Spacey’s time as artistic director, a position he held from 2004 to 2015. The review, which was conducted by an external law firm, comes amid a wave of sexual misconduct accusations against the actor.

The nearly two-week investigation turned up 20 alleged incidents relating to The Old Vic between 1995 and 2013. All but two occurred before 2009, according to the theater.

In all but one case, individuals alleging “inappropriate behavior” by Spacey did not come forward at the time or asked that no formal action be taken, according to a press released issued by The Old Vic.

“To all those people who felt unable to speak up at the time, The Old Vic truly apologizes,” Nick Clarry, chairman of the theater, said Thursday in a statement. “Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

The Old Vic said Spacey had not yet responded to the findings of its investigation. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.