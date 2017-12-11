Kevin Spacey Replacement Christopher Plummer Scores Golden Globe Nod

In some alternate and even darker timeline, Kevin Spacey might’ve been a Golden Globe nominee for his performance in “All The Money In The World.” Except, if you remember, he was essentially scrubbed from the film after sexual misconduct allegations and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

On Monday, Plummer was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Director Ridley Scott landed Plummer for the part after removing Spacey amid the sexual misconduct claims.

The movie’s crew unanimously agreed to reshoot key scenes at the last minute ahead of the film’s Christmas release date.

“It isn’t replacing. In a funny way it’s starting all over again because it’s going to be different, naturally,” Plummer told “Entertainment Tonight” about Spacey’s exit from the film. “I think it’s very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it’s so sad. It’s such a shame.”

Michelle Williams also snagged an acting nomination for her work in the film, and Scott was honored with a Best Director nod.

“This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong,” Williams said. “And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

Broadway actor Anthony Rapp was first to come forward with a story in October about Spacey sexual harassing him when he was 14 years old. In the ensuing days, others accused Spacey of similarly predatory acts, prompting his firing from the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

Spacey apologized to Rapp in a much-criticized statement, in which he publicly declared he was gay for the first time, and said he would seek “evaluation and treatment.”