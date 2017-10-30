Kevin Spacey has been accused of inappropriately touching an actor years ago who was 14 at the time.

His response was that he doesn’t remember it because he may have been drunk, if he did do it he’s sorry, and oh by the way, he’s gay.

That response is so bizarre that I’m not sure where to start.

First, I’ve been drunk once or twice in my life. At no point in time did somebody accuse me of inappropriately touching a child. Most people do things they regret when they are drunk, but that generally doesn’t include child molestation.

Second, he’s sorry if he did do it. Good to know.

Third, and most important, the mention of the fact that Spacey is gay.

There had been rumors for years – rumors Spacey largely denied – but whatever, who cares. The point here is that sandwiching in the fact that he is gay as an attempted partial cover for the reprehensible act he is alleged to be responsible for is disgusting.

Being gay or straight does not make you any more or less likely to engage in inappropriate conduct with an underage child. Throwing that detail into his statement is Spacey’s way of attempting to garner sympathy for himself.

It is exactly the same garbage Harvey Weinstein tried when he admitted to being a sexual predator and stuck a line in about wanting to fight the NRA.

I don’t care what your thoughts are on the NRA, they have nothing to do with what a repulsive human being Harvey Weinstein is.

And being gay has nothing to do with whether or not Kevin Spacey tried to sexually molest a child.

Gay people have a hard enough time in this world and the last thing they need is somebody committing sexual assault and trying to use homosexuality to downplay it.

Homosexuality is not an excuse for committing sexual assault against a minor and Kevin Spacey should be ashamed of himself that he tried to save himself by sullying an entire sexual orientation.

I’m sick of powerful people like Weinstein and Spacey making excuses and attempt to gain sympathy for themselves.

It is cheap and abhorrent and I, for one, am not falling for it.