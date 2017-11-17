Street Art Mural Of Kevin Spacey Will Soon Be Erased

A mural of Kevin Spacey will soon vanish from the side of a building in the northwest England city of Manchester.

Anonymous street artist Akse revealed via Facebook on Friday that he will replace his 2015 piece “as a result of the recent allegations” of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor.

The decision to remove the mural, which shows Spacey as “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood, was made jointly with the wall’s owners, Akse added.

Akse painted the mural on the building, owned by Nurhbai and Co. Accountants, in May 2015.

“We love it!” the company said via Facebook on its completion:

But as sexual misconduct claims mounted against Spacey, owner Hussain Nurbhai was “adamant” it be replaced, the BBC reported.

Akse has not revealed when or how he will paint over the piece, which formed part of his “Psychopaths” series. HuffPost has reached out for comment.

Bryan Cranston’s “Breaking Bad” character of Walter White, and Christian Bale’s character of Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho,” also are featured in Akse’s project in Manchester.

