09/05/2018 11:24 am ET

Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood Is Dead In New 'House Of Cards' Trailer

Robin Wright's Claire Underwood delivers an epic speech at the foot of her husband's gravesite.
By Jenna Amatulli

President Frank Underwood is six feet under.

The latest teaser for the upcoming season of Netflix’s “House of Cards” features a cold-as-ice Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) talking to her now-deceased husband. Chillingly, she’s doing so at his headstone in the backyard of the couple’s South Carolina home. 

The sixth and final season of the series has eagerly anticipated following the departure from the cast of star Kevin Spacey, who played Frank Underwood, in light of multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment lodged against him.

Those allegations led to Netflix suspending production of this season to handle concerns from the cast and crew. The season was subsequently truncated from 13 episodes to eight, sans Spacey. 

Last month, a teaser poster of Wright in command was revealed ― with one of her hands dripping a fistful of blood.

Spacey may be gone, but the series does not appear to have lost its edge. The season drops on Netflix Nov. 2.

