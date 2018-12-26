There’s Video Evidence In Sexual Assault Case Against Kevin Spacey

Last year, Spacey said for the first time that he is gay in response to another accusation of sexual assault, which occurred in 1986 when the victim was 14 and Spacey was 26. Critics slammed the actor for coming out amid the series of allegations.

On Monday, the lawyer of Unruh’s son, Mitchell Garabedian, released a short statement calling his client courageous for coming forward.

“The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward,” Garabedian wrote in an email obtained by HuffPost. “Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered. Because of the pending criminal matter I have no further comment.”

Spacey is set to be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court.