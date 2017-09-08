Texas A&M Coach's Wife Calls Out Racist Who Sent Threatening Letter

Charlene Sumlin, who is married to Texas A&M University’s embattled football coach Kevin Sumlin, on Thursday shared a threatening letter that someone had mailed to her husband, calling out the racist jerk who sent it.
“Did it occur to you that a child may open it?” she tweeted.
The Sumlins’ daughter, Shelby, also responded on social media, writing, “Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad.”
The coach has faced increased scrutiny since his team blew a 34-point lead over UCLA last week. Tony Buzbee of the Texas A&M board of regents called for Sumlin’s dismissal.
Pressure comes with the territory for a college football coach, but bigotry should not.
In a joint statement, Texas A&M’s president, Michael Young, and its athletic director, Scott Woodward, condemned the “disgusting” letter, saying they “will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”
