Texas A&M Coach's Wife Calls Out Racist Who Sent Threatening Letter

Charlene Sumlin, who is married to Texas A&M University’s embattled football coach Kevin Sumlin, on Thursday shared a threatening letter that someone had mailed to her husband, calling out the racist jerk who sent it.

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

“Did it occur to you that a child may open it?” she tweeted.

The Sumlins’ daughter, Shelby, also responded on social media, writing, “Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad.”

Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad. Things "fans" say gets taken personal by more than just the coach. Humanity isn't hard. https://t.co/ueLMcycL9e — Shelby Sumlin (@ShelbySumlin) September 8, 2017

The coach has faced increased scrutiny since his team blew a 34-point lead over UCLA last week. Tony Buzbee of the Texas A&M board of regents called for Sumlin’s dismissal.

Pressure comes with the territory for a college football coach, but bigotry should not.

In a joint statement, Texas A&M’s president, Michael Young, and its athletic director, Scott Woodward, condemned the “disgusting” letter, saying they “will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

- President Young & AD Woodward https://t.co/ZvmB6SaHXl — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 8, 2017