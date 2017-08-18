Kevins Entry of Busses

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Double-decker buses and open top buses are commonly used, for providing a good view. Large coaches are used internationally by tour operators, intercity bus lines and charters, for short and long distance destinations. These buses are larger than regular transit buses with 2 to 4 axles (6 to 10 wheels).

The history of tour buses in North America began in the early 20th century when trucks were converted to provide a means for sightseeing within large American cities.[1] Gray Line, the largest sightseeing operators began operations in 1910. Sightseeing was likely a side business for many intercity bus operators because the same types of buses were used (this remains true even today). World War II saw the industry decline, but it slowly re-emerged as an alternative to driving.[1]