College Basketball Player's Brutal Cheap Hit Gets Him Kicked Off Campus

As cheap shots go, they don’t come any cheaper.

Fitchburg State University basketball player Kewan Platt whipped an elbow into the face of Nichols College’s Nate Tenaglia during a recent game ― and he got indefinitely suspended and booted off campus on Wednesday, NBC reported.

“The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game,” the school said in a statement. It released another tweet noting that further sanctions against Platt, the team’s leading scorer, were being considered. “His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship,” the university said.

A seemingly unprovoked Platt is seen in the viral video jogging up to Tenaglia during Tuesday’s Division III game in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, as the Nichols player followed through on a shot. Platt then knocked him to the floor with a vicious strike to the face.

According to the CBS Boston segment above, Platt was upset that Tenaglia wasn’t called for a foul when Platt attempted a 3-pointer earlier. But the clip of the play didn’t reveal anything out of the ordinary.