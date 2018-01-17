Key to Success in Business? It's Not Rocket Science. Be Sincere, Be Yourself.

The word “sincere”, derived from the Latin term sincerus, meaning clean, pure or sound. In Western societies, the word resurfaced by Aristotle, to become an ideal in Europe and North America, and it gained much momentum during the Romantic movement. According to Aristotle “truthfulness” or sincerity, is a desirable mean state between the deficiency of irony or self-deprecation and the excess of boastfulness. Did I lose you? So in layman’s terms for all of you non-philosophers or historians (including myself), “sincerity” was/is a desirable trait, sought by all societies in all aspects of life. So why now does this word seem to be lost on so many of us, and in so many different industries. Whether in business, the arts, and surely in politics, being “sincere”, is now as foreign or complicated as the way I just described the word.

Let’s get back to basics. Just like with anything in life, people flock to people to whom they enjoy their company. This is true in relationships, friendships, and in business. Nobody really wants to do business with someone who comes off as pompous, stiff or arrogant, right? So why is this so prevalent in the business word? Particularly in the U.S. You know what I mean, the serious “game” face, the formal suit, and of course, THE POWERPOINT PRESENTATION (still not a fan). I am, or course, no Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, nor even on the same stratosphere as them, (a guy can dream), however, I feel as if I have cracked the code on what usually works and usually does not work, in the world of wheeling and dealing.

A recent Harvard Business Review surveyed 458 working adults from a wide range of industries. Sixty-six percent of them said they would use the strategy of “catering” in high-stakes situations, such as first meetings, and 71% reported believing that it would be the most effective approach in the given situation. In this study, catering refers to trying to blend into another person’s strategy or perceived interests. However, what the study found was that across different contexts, catering to another person’s interests and expectations, as opposed to behaving authentically and being “sincere”, harms performance, not helps it. This is because when a person tries to anticipate and fulfill others’ preferences, it increases his or her anxiety and feelings of inauthenticity.

One very interesting variation of this concept, which is near and dear to my heart, is when entrepreneurs were studied, regarding pitching their business ideas to potential investors. The Harvard Review found that “catering” harmed investors’ evaluations of the businesses, while being authentic and sincere, actually improved them. As a result, entrepreneurs who used an authentic and sincere approach were more likely to receive funding for their ideas than those who catered their pitches to the investors’ expectations and interests.

In the earlier years of my career, I remember thinking how I had to put on this facade. Act like you know more than everyone in the room. Fake it until you make it. Talk and allow everyone to hear how smart and knowledgeable you are. You know, the typical WRONG ways to win over a crowd. I quickly learned that there were definitely better methods to get my point point across and close a deal. In advertising, we frequently use methodology called A/B testing, which is essentially comparing two versions of an ad, site, app or product, to see which one performs better. This is a technique I began using to identify which strategy would work best for me when pitching a new campaign, product or concept to a client. While everyone is different, and some methods work better for some than others, I found that the majority of the time I was more successful when I was just plain old me. Not worrying about trying to impress the client. Listening more than speaking (this is a BIG one), and just being sincere and honest, and not boastful or misleading. Even if sometimes being completely honest meant informing the client that perhaps there was a product or service just at little better out there, or at a lower cost. While the optics of this may not seem the best for business, sincerity and honestly really go a long way. There are of course lines to be drawn on how you interact with a client, but the most sincerest form of you, is usually what the person on the other side of that table will appreciate and respect the most, not what product or service you’re offering. This altruistic approach may seem fairly obvious to some, but it’s rarely well-practiced and mastered.