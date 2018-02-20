KFC Closes More Than Half Of Its U.K. Restaurants After Chicken Shortage

KFC restaurants in the United Kingdom are facing an unprecedented problem: not enough chicken.

The shortage, which was blamed on delivery issues, has forced KFC to close more than half of its 900 British restaurants, leaving some of its customers clucking mad ― with some apparently even calling the police.

As of late Tuesday morning, 646 of the fast-food chain’s restaurants remained closed after its delivery contractor failed to make good on its orders, the BBC reported.

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants,” KFC said on Twitter. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems ― getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

DHL reportedly took over responsibility for delivering chicken for the restaurant last week. The delivery company has since blamed “operational issues” for the delays and incomplete shipments.

According to The Financial Times, delivery company Bidvest had supplied KFC’s European restaurants since 2011.

The decision to switch contractors didn’t come without criticism from the U.K.’s general trade union, GMB. In a statement posted to its website on Monday, GMB criticized KFC for making what it called a “bird-brained” decision in an attempt to increase profits.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images People look into a closed KFC restaurant in Bristol, England, on Tuesday.

“We tried to warn KFC this decision would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost,” the union said in a statement. “Bidvest are specialists – a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them.”

GMB expressed concern not only for KFC’s chicken-loving customers, but also the restaurants’ employees “who are not being paid.”

KFC told the BBC that its employees working at chain-owned restaurants, as opposed to franchises, will be paid the average number of hours worked per day over the past 12 weeks, and that those who receive fixed salaries will be paid as normal.

Darren Staples / Reuters A sign announcing a KFC restaurant's closure is seen in Coalville, England, on Monday.

The chain encouraged franchise owners to follow the same compensation protocol. According to KFC’s website, 95 percent of its U.K. restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees.

KFC and DHL representatives on Tuesday did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

As KFC works to rustle up some chicken, Twitter users offered some advice, alternatives and theories behind the delays. Among the social media posts were local police in the east London borough of Tower Hamlets reminding the public that a fried chicken shortage isn’t enough of a crisis to call them for help.

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

As supply problems force closure of hundreds of restaurants, KFC make emergency changes to their menu: pic.twitter.com/hK2Dsvkk8c — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 20, 2018

Support your local independent Chicken shop man. I went to one today and it was actually pretty good. — Matthew Richardson (@Mattenova) February 19, 2018

#KFCCrisis: Try something new! 💚🐔

Here's the 10 best spots to get vegan nuggets, wings, and burgers that deliver huge flavour with zero cruelty. https://t.co/xZWIhzN9qd — PETA UK (@PETAUK) February 20, 2018

Chickens from around the world be like.... #kfcclosed pic.twitter.com/wIDHxvAIBu — Jay Hudson (@DubplateHudson) February 19, 2018