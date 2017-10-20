KFC Is Only Following 11 People On Twitter For A Totally Genius Reason

KFC’s Twitter game is finger lickin’ good.

In a marketing move that Colonel Sanders himself would have been proud of, someone on Twitter noticed the fast-food chain is highly selective about who it follows on the micro-blogging service.

As Twitter user @edgette22 noted on Thursday, KFC only follows 11 people ― the five former members of the Spice Girls, and six men named Herb.

11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

“11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this,” the tweeter wrote.

Indeed, the analysis is correct:

Twitter

KFC has long marketed its chicken as the product of a secret recipe with “11 herbs and spices.”

It’s unclear how long KFC had to wait until someone spotted the subtle stunt, which appears to have gone down well with other Twitter users:

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

I don’t know who I’m more impressed with, @KFC for doing it or @edgette22 for noticing it https://t.co/avXAV1EkFm — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) October 20, 2017

"FINALLY" --KFC social media manager — Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017

Mind = blown. Honestly I'm too hype about this — Mat Reno (@matheau_) October 20, 2017

They must have a seasoned marketing person. 😉😉 #seewhatIdidthere — Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017