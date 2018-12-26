We Have So Many Questions About Khloe Kardashian's Thigh-High Plaid Boots

If you too are on the endless mission of keeping up with the Kardashians, then you likely saw Khloe Kardashian rocking thigh-high plaid boots on Christmas.

The footwear made its appearance in sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story, which featured a Boomerang showing a jaunty Khloe in the boots. We can’t stop thinking about it.

In case you’re wondering, they are Y / Project’s Check 110 thigh-high wool boots and retail for a cool $1,500. But none of that is what interests us.

What we’re most curious about is how these ruched, Christmas-bow-esque boots are worn. Do you wear these to go shopping? Are they a nighttime shoe? Are they as roomy as they look? Most importantly: Do you wear pants with them?

Khloe pairs hers with plaid pajamas (and a pair of black sunglasses), which looks to be because they were opened in the morning as a gift.