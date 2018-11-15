But “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cameras captured Khloe opening up about the situation hours after she gave birth. E! released a short clip of the moment on Thursday, ahead of an episode airing this Sunday.

“Is everyone writing you?” her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, asked Khloe while standing next to her hospital bed.

“Too many people, but writing about both things [the cheating and her giving birth],” Khloe responded quietly. “And I’m like, ‘Shut up.’ I don’t have the energy for that right now. Like, everyone, leave me alone.”

“I feel like everyone just wants you to feel that you’re supported,” Kourtney said, as Kim looked on.

“I appreciate that, I do,” Khloe answered. “It’s also, everyone has their own shit that I know nothing about and mine is thrown on the public of everything.”

E! News/"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Khloe Kardashian pictured after giving birth to her daughter, True, in April.

“It’s just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much,” she added, putting her hand over her chest.

In a previous episode of the reality TV show, Khloe explained why why she wanted Thompson in the delivery room with her, despite everything that he’d done.

“It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds,” Khloé said at the time.

“I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal. Give me a minute.”

According to a tweet she posted earlier this month when the traumatic episode aired, the 34-year-old is still happy with her game-time decision.

I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018