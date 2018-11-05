Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Her Side Of Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cameras capture everything for better or for worse. Seriously. Earlier this season we watched Kim Kardashian seek medical advice for a selfie-related injury.

But every once in a while, an episode comes along that makes the endless salad eating and manufactured storylines worth it ― like Sunday night’s installment, which found the famous family confronting a cheating scandal.

Days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her baby daughter, True, in April, boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught being unfaithful with multiple women in videos that made the internet rounds.

The reality TV star has remained mostly quiet about her relationship ― save for regular cryptic Instagram quotes ― but dove back into the drama over the weekend by live-tweeting the “super emotional” episode, recorded months earlier.

Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2018

The reality TV series was filming when the scandal broke, so viewers got to see reactions of most family members as they learned about it. Khloe, though, had temporarily moved to Cleveland, where Thompson lives year-round, to give birth, so she was away from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cameras.

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim said as she watched the incriminating footage on camera. “Khloé’s going to die. She’s literally going to go into labor over this.”

She quickly sent the video to her other sisters, and each weighed in on the news.

“I can’t even imagine being in Khloé’s shoes, just how reckless it all seems —this is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking,” Kourtney Kardashian added. “The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

Kylie Jenner was the one to pass along the news to Khloe herself, explaining that she felt her sister “should hear from one of us versus the internet.”

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé because she’s days away from giving birth and we didn’t want to stress her out,” Kylie said. “But we knew that it was the right thing to do.”

Khloe later explained she was grateful to be without a camera crew when she learned about Thompson’s infidelity.

“Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!!” she wrote on Twitter Sunday night. “I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant.”

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Viewers, however, were privy to a phone call between Kim and Khloe in which the expectant mom expressed a desire to return to Los Angeles immediately.

“You just have to worry about yourself right now and be calm,” Kim said.

“I can’t be calm,” Khloé responded “Not right now.”

But shortly after, the Good American designer went into labor as her friends and family gathered around her, and she revealed she wanted Thompson in the delivery room for the sake of their daughter.

“It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds,” Khloé said. “I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal. Give me a minute.”

She defended that decision on social media, explaining that she put aside her own feelings to create a “beautiful birthing experience.”

I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Kardashian and Thompson are apparently now back on the mend, despite some reported bumps.

After spending the summer together in Los Angeles, Khloe reportedly decided to return to Cleveland with the Cavaliers player in October as basketball season began.