Since confirming her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian has been open about her cravings, her workouts and dealing with her changing body.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old got real with her followers and tweeted about seeing a little more cellulite on her legs now that she’s almost seven months pregnant.

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

Kardashian also tweeted about not having stretch marks yet, which she joked was one of “the perks of being chubby previously.”

So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that 🤞🏽 the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

A blogger known as Carmen ― who runs the site “A Side of Crunchy” ― took issue with the reality star’s remark. She tweeted that more celebrities should “embrace pregnancy” and her cellulite.

Stretch marks are tiger stripes you earn as a mom. I wish celebrities would embrace pregnancy 🤰 and not worry about their body image. Do you want to see what a real body of a mother of four looks like? — A Side of Crunchy (@asideofcrunchy) January 26, 2018

Embrace it you wanted a baby! — A Side of Crunchy (@asideofcrunchy) January 26, 2018

Khloe, who’s more than experienced in dealing with Twitter hate, sweetly shot down claims that she isn’t enjoying ― or embracing ― being pregnant.

How do you know that I'm not embracing it? I am enjoying every moment! I love it all. My body is a real body just as yours is. Everywoman has different shapes and sizes. That's the beauty of us being women — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

This isn’t the first time the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has fought back against people criticizing her for something during her pregnancy.

Previously, some on social media weren’t happy when Kardashian shared her pregnancy workouts on Snapchat and said it would hurt the baby.

I don’t understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby 😭😭 — M. Fouineur (@SaamStylee) December 27, 2017

“No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so,” Khoe tweeted back in response. “Why does everyone on social media think they are a physician?? Why would I do anything to do that? If you don’t know mind your business.”

Kardashian and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, confirmed in December that they were expecting their first child after months of speculation.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” the reality star wrote in an emotional Instagram. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”