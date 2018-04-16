STYLE & BEAUTY
04/16/2018

Khloe Kardashian's Style Evolution, In Photos

The reality-TV star's style has come a long way over the years.
By Julia Brucculieri
In the early days of her fame, Khloe Kardashian had a closet full of little black dresses with a few pops of color for good measure and, of course, a bunch of pencil skirts ― this was the aughts, after all.

Over the years, though, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s style has become more refined, walking the line between sexy and sophisticated. Many of her looks came to life thanks in large part to stylist Monica Rose. Rose was credited with helping shape the Kardashian sisters’ signature styles ― the form-fitting ensembles in neutral tones, the tailored overcoats, the robelike dresses with thigh-high slits.

Khloe was the last of her sisters to stop working with the stylist, dropping Rose in what seemed to be a dramatic split last year.

At the end of 2017, Khloe revealed she was expecting her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. That meant we were treated to plenty of maternity outfit photos on her Instagram account.

Last week, the reality-TV star and founder of Good American gave birth to a baby girl amid allegations that Thompson cheated on her. Scandal aside, we imagine there will be plenty of mommy-and-me photos to come.

In the meantime, take a look back at some of Khloe’s notable style moments through the years: 

  • 2007
    At sister Kim Kardashian's 27th birthday celebration at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
  • 2007
    With sisters Kourtney and Kim at Tao Las Vegas.
  • 2007
    At the post-American Music Awards birthday celebration for AMA nominee Fabolous, held at the Les Deux nightclub in Hollywood.
  • 2008
    At the GQ 2008 "Men of the Year" party at Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.
  • 2008
    At the Absolut 100 Official Concert after-party for Kanye West at GOA in Hollywood.
  • 2008
    At the Ultimo spring 2009 show at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. 
  • 2009
    At Dash Boutique in Calabasas, California. 
  • 2009
    At the grand opening party of Sapphire Pool in Las Vegas.
  • 2009
    At the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Party at My House nightclub in Hollywood.
  • 2009
    At Bravo's A-List Awards at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • 2009
    At the grand opening of Famous Cupcakes in Beverly Hills.
  • 2009
    At the Naven and Boulee fashion event at Live! On Sunset in West Hollywood.
  • 2009
    On the the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "Whiteout" at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • 2010
    At the grand opening of Dash New York in New York City.
  • 2010
    At the Beach Bunny Swimwear 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami Beach.
  • 2010
    At Three-O Vodka's Rangtang launch party at Quo Nightclub in New York City. 
  • 2010
    At the premiere of Screen Gems' "Burlesque" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • 2010
    At the launch of Mel B's Sugar Factory Couture Lollipop at Guys and Dolls Lounge in Los Angeles.
  • 2010
    At the "AXE Music One Night Only" concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel in Hollywood.
  • 2010
    At E! Entertainment's 20th birthday celebration at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.
  • 2010
    At the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino to celebrate her sister Kourtney's birthday in Las Vegas.
  • 2011
    At the Kardashian Kollection launch party at The Colony in Hollywood.
  • 2011
    At the launch for Unbreakable by Khloe and Lamar fragrance in Hollywood.
  • 2011
    With then-husband Lamar Odom at the Microsoft Store opening at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.
  • 2011
    At Jet at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2011
    At the Palazzo Las Vegas Experience at the Hollywood Style Awards 2011 at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles.
  • 2011
    At the Hpnotiq Harmonie launch party at the Dream Downtown in New York City.
  • 2011
    At the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. 
  • 2011
    At the Z100 & Coca-Cola All Access Lounge at Z100's Jingle Ball 2011 pre-show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
  • 2012
    At the "Life & Style Celebrates a Summer of Style" event at Dream Downtown in New York City.

