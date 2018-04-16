In the early days of her fame, Khloe Kardashian had a closet full of little black dresses with a few pops of color for good measure and, of course, a bunch of pencil skirts ― this was the aughts, after all.

Over the years, though, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s style has become more refined, walking the line between sexy and sophisticated. Many of her looks came to life thanks in large part to stylist Monica Rose. Rose was credited with helping shape the Kardashian sisters’ signature styles ― the form-fitting ensembles in neutral tones, the tailored overcoats, the robelike dresses with thigh-high slits.

Khloe was the last of her sisters to stop working with the stylist, dropping Rose in what seemed to be a dramatic split last year.

At the end of 2017, Khloe revealed she was expecting her first child, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. That meant we were treated to plenty of maternity outfit photos on her Instagram account.

Last week, the reality-TV star and founder of Good American gave birth to a baby girl amid allegations that Thompson cheated on her. Scandal aside, we imagine there will be plenty of mommy-and-me photos to come.

In the meantime, take a look back at some of Khloe’s notable style moments through the years: