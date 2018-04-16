ENTERTAINMENT
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Named Their Baby Girl True

The Kardashian sister broke her silence after giving birth.
By Carly Ledbetter

Khloe Kardashian announced Monday that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have named their baby girl True. 

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” the new mom wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of pink roses and balloons. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” 

Kardashian gave birth to baby True on Thursday morning at a hospital near Cleveland, according to multiple reports. Thompson is an NBA player with the Cleveland Cavaliers. True is the first child for the reality TV star and the second child for Thompson. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

