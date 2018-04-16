Khloe Kardashian announced Monday that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have named their baby girl True.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” the new mom wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of pink roses and balloons. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

Kardashian gave birth to baby True on Thursday morning at a hospital near Cleveland, according to multiple reports. Thompson is an NBA player with the Cleveland Cavaliers. True is the first child for the reality TV star and the second child for Thompson.