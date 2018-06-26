Khloe Kardashian Says She's Fighting To 'Even Coexist' With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian on Monday showed a glimpse of her strained relationship with Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on her in the final days of her pregnancy.

A critic called the reality star a “hypocrite” on Twitter for apparently staying with the NBA player after he appeared to have been caught with other women before the birth of their daughter in April. Kardashian, however, politely snapped back.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength.”

Here’s the exchange:

I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite 😔 — Queen Persia 👑 (@ChicBitchxo) June 25, 2018

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was nearing her due date when reports and videos emerged suggesting Thompson was cheating on her. She delivered their first child, a daughter named True, just days later.