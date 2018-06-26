Khloe Kardashian Says She's Fighting To 'Even Coexist' With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian on Monday showed a glimpse of her strained relationship with Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on her in the final days of her pregnancy.
A critic called the reality star a “hypocrite” on Twitter for apparently staying with the NBA player after he appeared to have been caught with other women before the birth of their daughter in April. Kardashian, however, politely snapped back.
“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength.”
Here’s the exchange:
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was nearing her due date when reports and videos emerged suggesting Thompson was cheating on her. She delivered their first child, a daughter named True, just days later.
Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, called the cheating scandal “a really sad situation all over.”