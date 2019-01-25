Khloe Kardashian's Favorite New Accessory Is A 'Kanye For President' Hat

Khloe Kardashian is throwing her hat into the political ring by endorsing brother-in-law Kanye West’s potential presidential run.

After posting her seventh cryptic and vaguely inspirational quote for the day, the reality TV star shared multiple photos of herself fingermouthing for the camera (a KarJenner family pastime) while sporting a “Kanye For President” baseball cap.

The hat is seemingly inspired by Donald Trump’s own “Make America Great Again” merchandise with West’s model using a similar font and capital lettering.

Kardashian was spotted wearing her new favorite accessory earlier on Friday during an outing with sister Kourtney Kardashian, pairing the hat with a knee-length camel coat, Louis Vuitton fanny pack and oversized sunglasses.

The Yeezy designer first threatened a run for president when accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards during a now-tame-in-comparison speech.

“I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” he announced in the closing moments of the speech.

The declaration wasn’t exactly taken seriously at the time but did manage to catch the attention of the official Twitter account of the Democratic Party, which encouraged him to run.

Last night @kanyewest declared his candidacy for president in 2020. Welcome to the race, Mr. West. Glad to have you. pic.twitter.com/RKRWuRhSxv — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 31, 2015

West, of course, has since aligned himself with Trump, openly expressing his support for the president over the past year and participating in a controversial Oval Office meeting with the president in October 2018.

The rapper later claimed he was “distancing” himself from politics, declaring that he’d been “used to spread messages I don’t believe in” and had since focused his energy on creative endeavors.

But months later, he reversed his messaging in a New Year’s Day tweetstorm, breaking the resolution by clarifying his praise of Trump and hinting about a run for president in 2024.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Khloe Kardashian, who’s likely the least political of her sisters, caught her fans by surprise with the endorsement and many of her social media followers expressed their dismay.

“Come on Khloe you know Kanye for President would be horrible. He is disconnected to the pain and suffering of everyday Americans who can’t even afford health care to [stay] alive,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s not cute or funny. He has a problem and he has made some terrible comments regarding the black community,” a different follower added.

“Ugh ... Khloe was my favorite. But that hat completely changed my mind,” a disappointed fan commented.

Kardashian has previously praised former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “dope” and “f**king awesome” and has been outspoken about how she believed Trump wouldn’t be a “good president.”

But she’s largely stayed out of the political arena unlike sister Kim Kardashian, who took a meeting with Trump to persuade him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had served over 21 years of a life-without-parole sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.