Kid Rock Says 'Screw That Joy Behar B***h' On 'Fox & Friends'

Kid Rock appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning from his bar in Nashville, Tennessee, and told host Steve Doocy that he hopes the country can become less divisive than it has been.

“It is so hard for people to get past [the idea] that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another,” said Rock. “You know, and just talk about things without going for each other’s throats.”

The singer ultimately preached togetherness and bipartisanship, but Rock, who’s known for being a little rough around the edges, had to spice up the interview a bit by throwing shade at Joy Behar, a co-host of “The View.” The two are very much on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct, and I would say, you know, love everybody,” he said. “Except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch. Everybody but [her].”

Doocy was quick to apologize to the viewers and got the five-time Grammy nominee back on track. The singer insisted he was just having a laugh.

“Aside from joking, which I was,” Rock said. “Go out and hash it out with people and have your thoughts and ideas, but be able to still go have a beer with somebody.”

At the end of the day, the singer said, we’re all Americans.