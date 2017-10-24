Kid Rock was a guest on “The Howard Stern” show Tuesday for an hourlong interview that touched on his dislike for the “left-wing media” and his Senate-candidate stunt.

The musician told host Howard Stern that, despite announcing otherwise at a Detroit concert in July, he has no actual plans to run for a Senate seat in his home state of Michigan.

“Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate,” he said. “Like who the fuck couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too.”

During the conversation, Stern brought up the value of “papers like The New York Times” as part of a free, democratic society.

Kid Rock’s rebuttal? “It’s a little bit gay,” which he clarified to mean, “they have a narrative of a left-wing agenda.”

Howard Stern offered a passionate defense of the New York Times to @KidRock. Kid Rock: "It’s a little bit gay." pic.twitter.com/WgJhhTnagT — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 24, 2017

The musician then elaborated on his news consumption habits.

“This is why I watch — like, I TiVo Bill Maher and I watch, like, Tucker Carlson, and then I go to fucking MSNBC, like I watch everything,” he said.

Kid Rock has said before that he doesn’t care about using “gay” in an offensive manner.

“Rap-rock was what people wanted at the time, and they still love those songs at shows,” he told the Guardian in 2015. “But it turned into a lot of bullshit and it turned out to be pretty gay … If someone says you can’t say ‘gay’ like that you tell them to go fuck themselves. You’re not going to get anything politically correct out of me.”

On his faux Senate run, Kid Rock told Stern, “Since someone said I was going to run for Senate in Michigan, I was like, ’Fuck it, let’s get some signs made.’”

“I have people that work for me, that are in the in, and I’m like, ‘Fuck no, we’re not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a little while. This is awesome,’” he continued.

The musician had previously released a statement on Twitter in July, writing, “Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101!”

At the news Kid Rock would not be running for Senate, Twitter breathed a sigh of relief.

Kid Rock getting otherwise credible GOPs to support his fake candidacy is one of my favorite pranks/exposure of how far the GOP has fallen. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) October 24, 2017

Kid Rock now says he is not running for Senate and suddenly the world looks saner then it did 1 minute ago. ⛅️ — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 24, 2017

hope the statement concluded: I AM ASHAMED TO LIVE IN A WORLD WHERE I, LITERALLY KID ROCK, HAD TO CLARIFY I DID NOT WANT TO BE A SENATOR — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 24, 2017

This is all a ride. @KidRock told Stern that Bannon encouraged him to run for Senate. Says he didn't know @GovernorPataki endorsed him. pic.twitter.com/UayK2oEmzq — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 24, 2017