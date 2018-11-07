Jimmy Kimmel Pretended Kid Rock Won A Senate Seat And People Freaked Out

Kid Rock’s purported plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Michigan never actually materialized . But what if it had?

On Tuesday’s midterm elections special, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team tricked unsuspecting people into believing that the pro-Trump rocker was the newest senator on the block. And many were less than happy to hear about his (spoof) policies, such as legalizing crystal meth for medicinal use and lowering the age of buying scratch-off tickets to 10.