ENTERTAINMENT
11/07/2018 04:48 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Pretended Kid Rock Won A Senate Seat And People Freaked Out

"I am disgusted and appalled that you won."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Kid Rock’s purported plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Michigan never actually materialized. But what if it had?

On Tuesday’s midterm elections special, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team tricked unsuspecting people into believing that the pro-Trump rocker was the newest senator on the block. And many were less than happy to hear about his (spoof) policies, such as legalizing crystal meth for medicinal use and lowering the age of buying scratch-off tickets to 10.

One person even said they were “disgusted and appalled” at his victory.

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Kimmel 2018 Elections United States Senate Jimmy Kimmel Live Kid Rock
Jimmy Kimmel Pretended Kid Rock Won A Senate Seat And People Freaked Out
CONVERSATIONS