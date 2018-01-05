Kidney Transplant Surgery in India - a critical analysis

Kidney transplant surgery is one of the best options for people suffering from renal failure. Here, the failed kidneys are replaced with a healthy kidney from a live or deceased donor.

There are two kidneys in a human body, and it is possible to survive on one kidney, hence procuring a kidney from a live donor is a viable option.

Organ transplantations are critical surgeries which require ultra-modern surgical and medical instruments. It’s no different for a kidney transplant as dedicated and qualified doctors supported by state of the art infrastructure are necessary for positive results.

India has one of the best medical infrastructures, and in recent times it is considered on par with the best in the world. Patients from far and near come for a kidney transplant Surgery in India as it is second only to the US when it comes to performing the total number of kidney transplant procedure in a year.

A kidney transplant is a complicated and expensive surgery, and the number of people in need for this surgery is increasing every year. Affordable kidney transplant cost in India is the primary cause why patients come here for their surgery.

India is easily accessible from all over the world, and there are several renowned multi-speciality hospitals available in all metro cities which are equipped to handle the most critical and complicated cases. Also, patients coming for a kidney transplant in India receive prompt and timely medical services at the top hospitals.

Why is kidney transplant essential?

The kidney is one of the crucial organs of our body which perform multiple functions like extracting waste from the blood, balancing the fluids in the body, regulating the acid level and forming urine. Due to the multiple functions, the kidneys are prone to various problems which may cause acute kidney failure

There are two choices of treatment accessible for patients with irreversible kidney failure:

Dialysis Kidney transplant

As indicated by research, individuals with kidney transplant live longer than individuals who are on dialysis because of which many individuals with renal failure opt for a kidney transplant.

Who can donate a kidney for a kidney transplant?

You can source a kidney from a living donor or a deceased benefactor. The living benefactors are for the most part close relatives like kin, guardians, life partners and grandparents. Expired benefactors are individuals who have volunteered to give their organ after their passing.

Prior to the kidney transplant, all benefactors are screened to find a suitable match in terms of blood group and tissue type so as to minimize the risk of kidney rejection by the body. The donors are also tested carefully to reduce the danger of transmissible infections.

Different procedures utilized for kidney transplant

There are two techniques in which a kidney transplant surgery can be performed:

Laparoscopic Nephrectomy – It is a minimally invasive surgery where the kidney is removed through multiple small incisions.

Advantages of this surgery:

Faster recovery

Less scarring as there are smaller incision

Reduced bowel complications after the surgery

Shorter hospital stay

Open Nephrectomy – This method includes a bigger incision and is more complex.

Complications related to this surgery:

Urinary leakage

Bleeding

Formation of blood clots in the legs

May develop pneumonia after the surgery

For kidney transplant in India, the specialists mostly use Laparoscopic Nephrectomy as it is a keyhole procedure causing less discomfort and the ultra-modern healthcare centers in India are well-equipped to provide the best possible treatment.

The cost of a Kidney transplant in India:

Multitudes of patients from around the globe undergo a kidney transplant surgery here as the kidney transplant cost in India is highly economical than the western nations. The cost of a kidney transplant in India ranges from Rs.300000.00 to Rs.750000.00.

There is no compromise on the quality of treatment due to low pricing. India stands equivalent to the western world when it comes to the success rate of this surgery.

The majority of the healthcare centres in India are NABH and JCI accredited, and the surgeons here are highly experienced in organ transplant due to the high number of surgeries performed in India.

Before the surgery, it is highly crucial that you are aware of the advantages and disadvantages of kidney transplant

Advantages:

Dialysis is no longer required Better life quality Increase in energy level Fewer limitation in diet and liquid intake The first year survival rate is 90-95% for a transplant from a live kidney donor and 85-90% for a kidney from a deceased donor.

Disadvantages:

Prone to infection Breathing issue Possibility of transplant rejection Potential adverse effects of immunosuppressive drugs which are to be taken all through your life

In case your body rejects the donor’s kidney then you can go back to dialysis and wait for another kidney.

Is kidney transplant appropriate for all the patients experiencing kidney failure?

Age is not a criterion while undergoing kidney transplant however it is vital that the patient has adequate heart-lung function and are prepared to take medications all their life.

But if you are suffering from any of these issues then you are not considered an ideal candidate for kidney transplant:

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Dependency on liquor, smoking or drugs

Changes to be made if you have undergone kidney transplant

After undergoing a kidney transplant, it is necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle as it will reduce the complications. Hence, you must:

Keep a steady ideal weight, and if obese it is important that you lose the extra weight

Stop smoking

Take necessary precautions to avoid infection

Consume a healthy and nutritious diet

With kidney transplant, there is a positive change in the life of the patients as they are no longer dependent on dialysis and there are fewer dietary restrictions. However, receiving a kidney from a live donor is a better option as it has a higher success rate.