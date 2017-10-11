Kids are Still Being Paddled in School

I don’t remember a thing I learned from my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Cartwright, but I still remember her paddle. The only thing she taught me that year was to keep my head down and avoid speaking in class at all costs. Although I never did anything to receive her form of discipline, I vividly remember the kids who did. In fact, I still remember Johnny, the boy she paddled preemptively every morning so he would remember to behave. He didn’t.

In a September post entitled Stop Documenting Kids’ Behavior at School and Just Start Teaching, I naively assumed paddling was an antiquated method of controlling kids’ behavior and had been outlawed. Boy was I wrong. Thanks to Tom Johnson from Tennesseans for Nonviolent School Discipline for writing to inform me that, “Unfortunately, schoolchildren today *are* still paddled--and often pretty severely--at public schools in 19 states, as well as many private schools nationwide.” It’s been 64 years since I quaked in fear in Mrs. Cartwright’s class, and unbelievably children are still being paddled.

Ironically in light of the recent #TakeThe Knee controversy, in one case cited by Mr. Johnson, a sixteen-year-old girl in Texas, was paddled by the school principal for not standing up for the pledge of allegiance. For being disrespectful, she was given the choice of detention or a paddling and chose to be paddled. The student refused to say the pledge because, “We are supposed to be one nation under God, and that is not what we are right now, so I don’t feel like that is what I want to represent.” Whack.

At another Texas school, a child with special needs was paddled against his mother’s wishes. When her son came home with bruises on his buttocks, the mother, who works for Child Protective Services, filed a complaint to no avail. The principal claimed the father had given permission for the child to be paddled. Whack.

The notion that parents would give permission for an adult to administer corporal punishment to their child shocked me. But in another case cited by Johnson, a principal paddled an eight-year-old girl so hard she was bruised and unable to sit down. Yes, the mother had actually given permission for her child to be paddled, but she never expected her daughter to come home with massive bruises. By the way, the child’s offense was getting into a verbal argument with another little girl. And as an additional aside, the principal knew this child had an ADHD diagnosis. Whack.

I guess I was pretty naïve when I wrote my post asking teachers to stop documenting kids’ behavior with charts and clips and computer programs like ClassDojo and just start teaching. Emotional humiliation is bad enough, but corporal punishment as a method of classroom management is child abuse. Tennessee is one of many states that still allow adults to hit children in their schools.

According to NPR, as of December 2016, 22 states either permit or don’t prohibit paddling and other forms of physical abuse. During the 2013-2014 school year, more than 110,000 children were physically punished. Even though the National PTA, Children’s Defense Fund, and American Academy of Pediatrics have spoken out against corporal punishment, it still happens in many schools in our nation.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. stated,

"School-sponsored corporal punishment is not only ineffective, it is a harmful practice, and one that disproportionally impacts students of color and students with disabilities… This practice has no place in the public schools of a modern nation that plays such an essential role in the advancement and protection of civil and human rights."

And yet, every day in schools across our country, teachers apply the same method of discipline as my third-grade teacher had over six decades ago. Sadly, many parents think it is fine to give permission for an adult to hit their children with a paddle. It’s only when the child is badly hurt that they realize how inappropriate this method of discipline is.

From personal experience, I can attest that paddling does little to prevent the recipients from being repeat offenders and much to fill non-offenders with fear. I didn’t raise my hand in school to speak aloud until I had a wonderful fifth grade teacher who taught us that in a democracy, every voice must be heard. I thank him for the fact that I’m still advocating.

It’s more than time to stop paddling kids at school.