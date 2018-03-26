17 Tweets For Parents Whose Lives Revolve Around Kids Shows

Any parent knows that there are a few phases of acceptance of TV shows such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Caillou,” “Peppa Pig” and “Dora the Explorer.” It’s hard to come to grips with the idea that these programs are here to stay in your kid’s life.

Luckily, the funny parents of Twitter have graciously shared their experiences with the world. Here are 17 hilarious tweets about your favorite (or at least your kid’s favorite) shows for young viewers.

When the shows start to get on your nerves:

If I could start a bonfire from my kid's fave shows it'd include Backpack from Dora, Toodles from Mickey Mouse & Caillou's entire family. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) May 8, 2016

My kid can tell me all about a 24 minute episode of Paw Patrol in 76 minutes. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 20, 2016

Watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with my kid and Mickey just called a record player an ancient machine. From now on I’m going to tweet in hieroglyphics. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) March 10, 2018

When you realize they might be taking over your life:

I now keep time by what program is on PBS Kids.

"It's half past Daniel Tiger, or, a quarter till Sesame Street." — MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) April 5, 2017

I talk a lot of shit for someone who’s sanity depends on whether or not the Paw Patrol socks are clean. — Difficult Mommy (@difficultmommy) October 4, 2017

When you begin to take them way too seriously:

I think it’s important to teach our kids that power corrupts but this Mayor Humdinger in Paw Patrol is out of control. — Gregory Finnegan (@GregorTheFinn) March 25, 2018

Thoughts before kids: What's the meaning of life?



Thoughts after kids: Does the same actress play Daniel Tiger's mom AND Justin Time's mom? — Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) February 13, 2016

i think the thing that bothers me most about Thomas the Train is that he has a human face but a train body. It's not natural. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) October 19, 2015

When you realize the shows are slowly starting to break you:

The snowy scene: "Killing Me Softly with His Song" plays in the background of a mom and her two kids as the Caillou theme song starts again. — Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 30, 2017

Anyone who says, "absence makes the heart grow fonder" hasn't thrown a Max & Ruby or Caillou DVD in the garbage. — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) May 9, 2014

Would you rather watch Max and Ruby for 3 weeks straight or never watch television again, ever? A parenting quandary. — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) September 18, 2015

"I really can't watch Paw Patrol again. Please don't make me. I'm fragile." and other things I just said out loud. — Julie Maida (@NextLifeNOKids) January 5, 2016

When you think your kid may be over it:

Caillou's​ theme song plays on the tablet, Baby Girl clicks on something else.



I love this child. — JACQUES-ANDA FOREVAAAH! (@jnyemb) April 8, 2017

But then you finally admit that you might actually like those shows your kid can’t stop watching:

Mom's night out at the karaoke bar:

I don't think I'm going to get up.

Me either.

*Hears paw patrol theme song

Let's DO This! — Meredith (@PerfectPending) January 27, 2016

Sometimes I screw up my own kid's name but I can name at least 5 dogs from Paw Patrol. — Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) August 9, 2017

That moment when you realize you're the only one watching Dora the Explorer. — Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) October 12, 2016

*Sees kid next to me on airplane watching Paw Patrol

Me: OH MY GOD, WHAT EPISODE IS IT? CAN I WATCH TOO?!? — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 30, 2017