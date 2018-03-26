17 Tweets For Parents Whose Lives Revolve Around Kids Shows

Any parent knows that there are a few phases of acceptance of TV shows such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Caillou,” “Peppa Pig” and “Dora the Explorer.” It’s hard to come to grips with the idea that these programs are here to stay in your kid’s life.
Luckily, the funny parents of Twitter have graciously shared their experiences with the world. Here are 17 hilarious tweets about your favorite (or at least your kid’s favorite) shows for young viewers.
When the shows start to get on your nerves:
When you realize they might be taking over your life:
When you begin to take them way too seriously:
When you realize the shows are slowly starting to break you:
When you think your kid may be over it:
But then you finally admit that you might actually like those shows your kid can’t stop watching:
No judgment here.