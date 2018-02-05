ENTERTAINMENT
Kim Cattrall's Missing Brother Found Dead At His Home

Foul play is not suspected.

“Sex and the City” co-star Kim Cattrall’s missing brother was found dead over the weekend at his rural home in Canada.

Authorities discovered Christopher Cattrall’s body on Sunday in an undisclosed location at his home in Lacombe, Alberta, just hours after his sister asked for the public’s help in finding him.

The 55-year-old had been missing since Jan. 30.

Although the cause of death was not released, foul play was not suspected, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said. An investigation is ongoing. 

Early Sunday, Cattrall took to Instagram to ask for help in finding her brother. She said he had left his keys, cell phone and wallet on the table of his home, and his front door was unlocked:

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

Cattrall also tweeted a missing poster of her brother and asked followers to retweet it:

Once her brother was found, Cattrall issued a statement on Twitter to update fans on the turn of events and to thank them for their assistance:

