Kim Cattrall's Missing Brother Found Dead At His Home

“Sex and the City” co-star Kim Cattrall’s missing brother was found dead over the weekend at his rural home in Canada.
Authorities discovered Christopher Cattrall’s body on Sunday in an undisclosed location at his home in Lacombe, Alberta, just hours after his sister asked for the public’s help in finding him.
The 55-year-old had been missing since Jan. 30.
Although the cause of death was not released, foul play was not suspected, a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said. An investigation is ongoing.
Early Sunday, Cattrall took to Instagram to ask for help in finding her brother. She said he had left his keys, cell phone and wallet on the table of his home, and his front door was unlocked:
Cattrall also tweeted a missing poster of her brother and asked followers to retweet it:
Once her brother was found, Cattrall issued a statement on Twitter to update fans on the turn of events and to thank them for their assistance: