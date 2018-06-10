Kim Jong Un Lands In Singapore Ahead Of Historic Summit

SINGAPORE — Kim Jong Un has landed in Singapore, two days before his historic tête-à-tête with President Donald Trump.
The North Korean leader arrived at Changi Airport at around 2.35 p.m. local time, reported The Straits Times. Kim is believed to have flown directly from Pyongyang to Singapore aboard an Air China Boeing 747.
The 3,000-mile journey is the farthest taken by Kim since he took the helm as supreme leader of North Korea in 2011.
Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s minister for foreign affairs, tweeted a photograph of him welcoming Kim ― who was wearing a dark, pinstriped Maoist suit and sporting his trademark high-cut hairstyle ― to the Southeast Asian city-state.
Kim was photographed at the airport accompanied by several of his closest aides, including Kim Yong Chol, who recently traveled to the U.S. to meet with President Trump, and Kim Chang Son, the North Korean leader’s de facto chief of staff.
A heavily-guarded motorcade, believed to be Kim’s, was filmed traveling from Changi to St. Regis Hotel, a 5-star property located in downtown Singapore.
Police warned of traffic congestion around the airport and along roads near the hotel, citing the North Korea-U.S. summit as a reason for the delays.
Dozens of onlookers and journalists were awaiting Kim and his entourage at St. Regis, where the North Korean leader will reportedly be staying during his time in Singapore.
The motorcade, which included a black Mercedes-Benz limousine adorned with North Korean flags, arrived at the hotel at around 3.45 p.m. local time.
A man identified as a North Korean security official was photographed standing outside the hotel as the motorcade approached. The man was pictured with a pin on his jacket that appeared to feature portraits of Kim’s predecessors, Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung.
(Story continues below)
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be meeting Kim later on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Lee is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday, the ministry added. Trump, flying aboard Air Force One, is expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday night local time.