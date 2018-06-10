Kim Jong Un Lands In Singapore Ahead Of Historic Summit

SINGAPORE — Kim Jong Un has landed in Singapore, two days before his historic tête-à-tête with President Donald Trump.

The North Korean leader arrived at Changi Airport at around 2.35 p.m. local time, reported The Straits Times. Kim is believed to have flown directly from Pyongyang to Singapore aboard an Air China Boeing 747.

The 3,000-mile journey is the farthest taken by Kim since he took the helm as supreme leader of North Korea in 2011.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s minister for foreign affairs, tweeted a photograph of him welcoming Kim ― who was wearing a dark, pinstriped Maoist suit and sporting his trademark high-cut hairstyle ― to the Southeast Asian city-state.

Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ZLK4ouIejx — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 10, 2018

A heavily-guarded motorcade, believed to be Kim’s, was filmed traveling from Changi to St. Regis Hotel, a 5-star property located in downtown Singapore.

Police warned of traffic congestion around the airport and along roads near the hotel, citing the North Korea-U.S. summit as a reason for the delays.

Dozens of onlookers and journalists were awaiting Kim and his entourage at St. Regis, where the North Korean leader will reportedly be staying during his time in Singapore.

The motorcade, which included a black Mercedes-Benz limousine adorned with North Korean flags, arrived at the hotel at around 3.45 p.m. local time.

A man identified as a North Korean security official was photographed standing outside the hotel as the motorcade approached. The man was pictured with a pin on his jacket that appeared to feature portraits of Kim’s predecessors, Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung.

Motorcade for Kim Jong Un arrives at St Regis Hotel in downtown Singapore. #TrumpKimSummit https://t.co/dw8NVVcNEs pic.twitter.com/bdtI68Alzg — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 10, 2018

#TrumpKimSummit: North Korean leader’s Kim Jong Un motorcade just arrived at St Regis Hotel pic.twitter.com/gZDbKka2tI — Lee Li Ying (@LiYingCNA) June 10, 2018

A North Korean security official stands at position outside the St Regis, as news of Kim Jong Un’s motorcade leaving Changi Airport filters in. Check out the pin on his lapel - it seems to be of the late Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il #TrumpKimsummit⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/hIZumCGgIs — gaya chandramohan (@gayaCNA) June 10, 2018

IN PICTURES: Kim Jong Un’s motorcade arrives at St Regis Hotel where the North Korean leader will be staying for the #TrumpKimSummit https://t.co/dw8NVVcNEs



(📷: Hanidah Amin) pic.twitter.com/nFw3rl0kBG — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 10, 2018

#TrumpKimSummit: Kim Jong Un’s cars flanked by bodyguards as the North Korean leader arrives at the St Regis Hotel https://t.co/dw8NVVcNEs (📷: Gaya Chandramohan) pic.twitter.com/T6pWNZSFSp — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 10, 2018

40 mins traffic shutdown to welcome #KimJongUn in Singapore, just now.

Pray their talk lasts more than 40 mins and is way more useful!#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/6eFphElS1W — Diwa Dayal (@diwakardayal) June 10, 2018

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be meeting Kim later on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.