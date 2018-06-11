Kim Jong Un’s Bevy Of Bodyguards Are Back — And Yes, They’re Still Running

SINGAPORE ― After mesmerizing the world with their coordinated jogging during the inter-Korea summit in April, Kim Jong Un’s bevy of bodyguards are back in action in Singapore, where the North Korean leader is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Videos are circulating on social media showing Kim’s black limousine arriving on Sunday afternoon at the St. Regis Hotel, where the leader is reportedly staying during his time here. His car was surrounded by jogging bodyguards, all dressed in identical black suits. It was about 90 degrees and sunny, with humidity at about 70 percent, when Kim arrived.

Story continues below.

We saw them at the #InterKoreanSummit. North Korea's men in black are once again running alongside the vehicle carrying Kim Jong Un as it heads to the office of Singapore's Prime Minister @leehsienloong #TrumpKimSummit #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/xPpaL8ddXN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 11, 2018

"Kim takes big gamble leaving North Korea"

As far as we know, his father only travelled by train, he scared of assassination. Kim, until his recent summit with SK president, usually hunkered down behind his security services, or made short trips to China. https://t.co/pao77QWUfV pic.twitter.com/lOs4nnfiid — Marina Ivanovsky (@marinaivanovsky) June 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Singapore for his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

Earlier Mr Kim touched down with his entourage including running bodyguards

🚗🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️https://t.co/StcGB7NBPt pic.twitter.com/6Z4fcDoyWy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 10, 2018

Serious workout by Kim Jong Un's running bodyguards. Temperature up to 31 C° and humidity at 67% in Singapore. #TrumpKimSummitpic.twitter.com/sZTakDRbyw — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) June 10, 2018

The bodyguards who run alongside Kim’s limousine are part of what’s known as the Central Party Office #6, or more formally as the Main Office of Adjutants, according to the BBC. The men are national service conscripts from the Korean People’s Army reportedly selected for their skills, including their marksmanship and martial arts prowess, as well as their appearance.

The guards must be about the same height as Kim, BBC said.

While in Singapore, security is a top concern for Kim, whose 3,000-mile journey to the Southeast Asian city-state is the farthest he’s traveled as leader of North Korea. He brought three airplanes and a convoy of armored vehicles with him from Pyongyang, Time magazine reported.