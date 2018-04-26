Kim Jong Un Crosses DMZ Into South Korea, First Leader From North To Do So

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to cross the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone into South Korea on Friday morning.

Kim was met by South Korean President Moon Jae-in ahead of the historic inter-Korean summit set to take place throughout the day. The two leaders are expected to discuss the potential denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and efforts to forge a peace treaty between their countries.

Experts, however, remain skeptical about the meeting, with some warning that the North will not give up its nuclear arms easily.

As Kim crossed into the South, he shook hands with Moon before bringing his counterpart back over the border to the North for another handshake. They then held hands and crossed back into the South, where Kim was met with an honor guard.

ICYMI, here's two minutes of history made in Panmunjom today #interkoreansummit pic.twitter.com/vAWIpLfgZp — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) April 27, 2018

A coterie of senior North Korean officials accompanied Kim, including his sister, Kim Yo-jong, who has become one of the most recognizable envoys from the North after her appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The leaders then ventured into the South’s Peace House, which had been outfitted head to toe in custom furniture and artwork heavy with symbolism. Kim signed a guest book and the two leaders went in for negotiations.

Jorge Silva/Reuters People watch a live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean officials have expressed optimism ahead of the summit.

“I think the summit will be considered successful if we can clearly put into words North Korea’s clear intention to denuclearize,” Im Jong-seok, Moon’s chief of staff, told reporters on Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

Kim is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming months, and Friday’s summit is poised to set the groundwork for those discussions.