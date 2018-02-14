Kim Jong Un Look-Alike Gets Booted From Olympics, Says Face Is 'Too Political'

A dead ringer for North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un caused mischief during a historic ice hockey game at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday.

As the unified Korean women’s team took to the ice for its game against Japan, a man who identified himself only as Howard walked in front of the North Korean cheer squad and waved at the crowd.

He also waved what appeared to be a flag depicting a unified Korean peninsula.

YELIM LEE via Getty Images

South Korean counter-terrorism officials escorted him away to a nearby seat, reports Reuters.

Vincent Bevins, a correspondent who writes for The Washington Post, shared footage of the incident to Twitter.

At the united Korea vs Japan womens' hockey game, an apparent Kim Jong-un impersonator starts dancing in front of North Korean cheerleaders. Apparent employees of the DPRK push him aside. He's now sitting nearby giving interviews (in English) pic.twitter.com/PeVJYtri5Y — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

According to Bevins, who was on the scene, local police then took Howard to a nearby hallway where he protested his innocence.

“I just want to see the game, so what’s the problem?” he’s heard asking in another video that Bevins shared below.

Police have now surrounded and asked the apparent impersonator to come with him, he says his name's Howard, was just cheering and looks like this, and didn't commit any crime. Refuses to go with them. South Korea police apparently unsure what to do pic.twitter.com/pGzvV0ufcq — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

Officials then took Howard into a nearby office for questioning.

They've now taken him into a room in the hallway and closed the door. pic.twitter.com/x2MT4MAVAj — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

He was released a short period later and was reportedly “politely asked” to leave the ice hockey stadium:

Seems he was released. Caught him walking out, waving as high school girls laughed. "Cosplay!" they giggled pic.twitter.com/xnFlco2UjC — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

“My face is too political,” Howard told Reuters in an apparent, and likely mischievous, effort to play down his resemblance to the North Korean despot. “I was born with this face, I’ve got to live with it.”

The International Olympic Committee Charter prohibits “the Games from being used as a platform for protests, demonstrations or the promotion of political, religious or racial propaganda.”

Howard missed the conclusion of the hockey game, which ended in a 4-1 victory for Japan. He’s believed to be the same Kim Jong Un lookalike who showed up to Friday’s opening ceremony alongside a doppelgänger of U.S. President Donald Trump. Security staff also ended up escorting them out.