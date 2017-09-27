WEIRD NEWS
09/27/2017 06:35 am ET Updated Sep 27, 2017

Redditors Rework Old Photo Of A Squatting Kim Jong Un To Hilarious Effect

President Donald Trump, Run DMC and Leonardo DiCaprio all make appearances.
By Lee Moran

An old image that shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un squatting in front of army officers is catching the attention of people online.

Redditor GentleRichie shared the undated photograph to the site on Tuesday, and fellow users immediately began reworking the picture in amusing ways.

View post on imgur.com

They even managed to incorporate President Donald Trump, who Kim has engaged in an escalating war of words, into some of the shots.

Check out some of the best pieces below:

Are you lost little one
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Team Rocket Man is ready to lift off!
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kim Jong Un Is The Great Inspector
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Reddit Photoshop Contest
Redditors Rework Old Photo Of A Squatting Kim Jong Un To Hilarious Effect
CONVERSATIONS