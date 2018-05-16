Jameela Jamil Shreds Kim Kardashian For Promoting 'Appetite Suppressant' Lollipops

Kim Kardashian sparked anger from fans and the wrath of actress Jameela Jamil for promoting “appetite suppressant lollipops” to her 111 million followers on Instagram.

The reality TV star on Tuesday shared a since-deleted photograph of herself sucking on a Flat Tummy Co lollipop ― which she described as “literally unreal.”

Instagram

The backlash was immediate, with fans criticizing Kardashian in the comments for promoting “such an unhealthy approach to weight loss.”

“This is disgusting,” wrote one. “Your fans are going to be seeing this and thinking that this is how to get your body. Eating is good for you, stop convincing people to literally starve themselves of food to get a flat tummy.”

“The Good Place” star Jamil assailed Kardashian on Twitter, describing her as a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls” and telling her to “fuck off.”

“I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius,” wrote Jamil. “However, this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Jamil later fired off this second tweet:

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

Other people echoed Jamil’s concerns, condemning the message Kardashian appeared to be sending:

Instagram is making us insecure. We're all bombarded with images of unattainable lifestyle and beauty. It is known that when you are insecure, you are easier to influence. This web of psychology is what makes Kim Kardashian's promotion of appetite suppressants so alarming. — Dr. Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) May 16, 2018

Forget kale salads, Kim Kardashian thinks all you need is an appetite suppressant lollipop and you're good to go. "They’re literally unreal, " she says in her latest Instagram (sponsored, no less) post. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 16, 2018

Kim Kardashian promoting appetite suppressants. Does she have absolutely no shame? This is incredibly damaging and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/thFTNoCjYA — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) May 16, 2018

Flat Tummy Co’s website says its lollipops contain “satiereal” (an extract of saffron stigma, which it claims “helps control food intake, cravings and weight) and are “designed to help you suppress your appetite.”

“So with 1-2 pops per day, you’ll have your hunger under control and cravings in-check,” promises the company.