Sister drama is taking center stage during this season’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian continued to attack her sister, Kourtney, and also took aim at Khloe during Sunday’s episode documenting their trip to Japan.

Kim was modeling looks from Yeezy Season 7 during the trip and was under pressure to get all the outfits photographed during a short time frame. She redirected her stress by calling out Kourtney and Khloe for wearing clothes that totally clashed with her Kanye-designed outfits.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” Kim said, according to People. “Like, I can’t take it.”

“My sisters look so crazy, it’s actually embarrassing,” Kim added, “Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything.”

The outburst climaxed with Kim saying her sisters looked like “fucking clowns.”

“Like, you can be cooler,” she said, smiling while her sisters looked on in disbelief. “I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

“You think I look like like a clown?” Kourtney said, laughing in a confessional. “Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town.”

She later added: “Your fucking outfits suck. You’re wearing a puffy vest, pink hair and turquoise shoes. I didn’t come here to wear leggings that are see-through and show my ass off.”

Kim picked on Kourtney throughout the last season of the reality TV show, and called her the “least exciting to look at” during a feud about Christmas photo shoots.

“I need Kourtney to not be so fucking annoying with a stick up her ass, like she runs this shit because she doesn’t. She is the least exciting to look at,” Kim said to her momager, Kris Jenner, and Khloe.