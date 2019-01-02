Kim Kardashian Is Extremely Late To The 'Bird Box' Party

Unless you’ve been wearing a blindfold for the last few weeks, you’ve probably been one of more than 45 million to watch Netflix’s latest flick “Bird Box.”

Don’t feel too bad if you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, even Kim Kardashian only just found the time to watch the horror movie on Tuesday.

“Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?” the 38-year-old tweeted.

Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2019

Many ― including model and friend Chrissy Teigen ― were shocked at the reality star’s delay in jumping on the bandwagon.

kimberly like everyone in the entire world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

Kim for the last week.... pic.twitter.com/DSXnSE8cZc — Rhonda Lynn (@frogsgirl2016) January 2, 2019

Kimberly, everyone on gods green earth — dj rails (@aureliaalberto) January 2, 2019

Everyone, Kim — Sara 🍑y (@saradietschy) January 2, 2019

Literally everyone, Kim — Whitney (@whitney_bd) January 2, 2019