Kim Kardashian Calls Out Tyson Beckford On Instagram After He Body-Shames Her

Kim Kardashian West is having a hell of a week on social media, and it’s only Tuesday.

On the heels of the backlash over the reality show star’s remarks about being skinny, she slid into the comments section on a post in The Shade Room.

The post on @amirahdyme’s account featured an image of the second-oldest Kardashian sibling walking in tight pants. In response to that post, model and actor Tyson Beckford twice made disparaging comments about Kim’s appearance.

“Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” read one. Another read: “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”

The Shade Room shared the image of Kardashian with the accompanying comments from Beckford and a caption that suggested Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, wouldn’t like those remarks.

Kim Kardashian did not miss a beat and promptly responded to The Shade Room’s post with a slight to Beckford accompanied by the tea, frog and nails emoji.

Many have had a lot to say about Kardashian’s clapback to Beckford. Some have celebrated the remark while others have said that Kardashian’s response was homophobic because it seemed to insinuate that she’s calling Beckford gay.

Kim Kardashian implied Tyson Beckford is gay becuse he doesn’t like her poorly sculpted build a bitch body pic.twitter.com/PnTy52iTR7 — Period. Pereyud. Periöd. (@CourtneyT_94) July 31, 2018

Kim is not even remotely funny. Not sure why she would insinuate Tyson is gay just because he said her hips are lopsided🤨 pic.twitter.com/gxqE3YDNVl — lamide (@lameeday) July 31, 2018

Kim called Tyson Beckford “Sis”, who is this Kimberly 🤣🤣🤣 — BrokewExpensiveTaste (@BrokeandBougi3) July 31, 2018

I didn’t see Kim using Tyson possibly being gay as an insult. Sis simply said of course you wouldn’t like my body and we all know why. — . (@prizord) July 31, 2018

...another case of Kim getting too comfortable with black vocabulary.......then making an effort to try and "out" someone causes she has thin skin — 𝐻𝑒𝓎....𝐼𝓉𝓈 𝐸𝓃𝓇𝒾𝒸𝑜 𝒫𝒶𝓁𝒶𝓏𝓏𝑜!! (@Heretotellit) July 31, 2018

Why does everyone feel it’s cool to attack her and then expect her to be quiet about it? She has thin skin, true but Tyson has loose lips too pic.twitter.com/e1BHpfceIu — KungFu Conny ✨ (@IAmConradJay) July 31, 2018

Tyson: I don't find her body work attractive

Kim: We no you don't, cause you gay

Y'all: Oooooohhhhh Kim with the Clapback.



Yes, defend your faves being homophobic and problematic. — Nikan ati aifẹ (@MadDapr) July 31, 2018

Bitch somebody get Kim Kardashian out The Shaderoom comments NOW! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tzBfRcxk1I — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) July 31, 2018

Yikes. Representatives of both Kardashian and Beckford did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.