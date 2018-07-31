Kim Kardashian Calls Out Tyson Beckford On Instagram After He Body-Shames Her

Kim Kardashian West is having a hell of a week on social media, and it’s only Tuesday.
On the heels of the backlash over the reality show star’s remarks about being skinny, she slid into the comments section on a post in The Shade Room.
The post on @amirahdyme’s account featured an image of the second-oldest Kardashian sibling walking in tight pants. In response to that post, model and actor Tyson Beckford twice made disparaging comments about Kim’s appearance.
“Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” read one. Another read: “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”
The Shade Room shared the image of Kardashian with the accompanying comments from Beckford and a caption that suggested Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, wouldn’t like those remarks.
Kim Kardashian did not miss a beat and promptly responded to The Shade Room’s post with a slight to Beckford accompanied by the tea, frog and nails emoji.
Many have had a lot to say about Kardashian’s clapback to Beckford. Some have celebrated the remark while others have said that Kardashian’s response was homophobic because it seemed to insinuate that she’s calling Beckford gay.
Yikes. Representatives of both Kardashian and Beckford did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.
So, we can only wonder if perhaps Kardashian is taking a note from her own book at the moment and doing this: