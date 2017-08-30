Just days after channeling Jackie O for Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian recreated another star’s iconic look for yet another September issue.

The reality star is the spitting image of Cher, a fellow Armenian, in a stunning shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. Photographer Mariano Vivanco said he thinks Kardashian is the “Aphrodite of our times.”

“In a stylistic homage to her fashion icon @cher, Kim Kardashian West talks about reconciling the soul of a feminist with the body of a bombshell... and why she doesn’t follow Trump on Twitter,” Harper’s Bazaar Arabia captioned its Instagram photo of Kim K’s gorgeous cover.

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian said of Cher in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

The two also share an incredible likeness (with the help of very long, straight hair, certain wardrobe choices and similar makeup, provided by the shoot):

A post shared by MARIANO VIVANCO 📷 (@marianovivanco) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by MARIANO VIVANCO 📷 (@marianovivanco) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Kardashian and Cher have met before. The two were photographed together back in April at the premiere of “The Promise,” a movie that revolves around the Armenian genocide. Kim’s sister, Kourtney, also joined the pair.

Barry King via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Cher on April 12 in Hollywood.

A post shared by The Promise (@thepromisefilm) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

It’s clear Kim idolizes Cher, as the reality star tweeted and Instagrammed multiple photos for Cher’s birthday in May:

Happy Birthday to my fashion icon Armenian Queen Cher! pic.twitter.com/QUMtqNG57m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2017

Cher is notoriously great at Twitter, so we’ll wait to see what she has to say about Kardashian’s Bazaar shoot.