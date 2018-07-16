Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner’s ‘Youngest Self-Made Billionaire’ Label

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kim Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner against claims that her little sister doesn't deserve Forbes magazine's cover declaring her on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

There’s no doubt in Kim Kardashian’s mind that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, is deserving of Forbes magazine’s “self-made” label.

Kardashian defended the Kylie Cosmetics founder from backlash that followed Jenner’s appearance on the magazine’s Aug. 31 cover, which touts her as on track to be the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Many people ― and Dictionary.com ― complained that Jenner was born into a wealthy famous family, so she had an advantage in many ways.

“I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made,’” Kardashian told Refinery29 in an interview published Friday. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense. ... I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

Kardashian added that the same was true for her successes ― and those of her family.

“Me, Kylie, not one [the Kardashians or Jenners] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice,” she said. “That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.”

Kardashian recently spoke about her work ethic ― and lack of financial backing from her parents ― in an interview with Wealthsimple.

“My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing. I got a job when I was 16,” she told the site. She admitted that if she wanted to buy something, her dad would allow her to use his credit card, if she signed a written agreement to pay it back.

She added: “They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing. I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing. I always just figured it out. The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you’re 18, you’ve seen this lifestyle, I’m sure you’re going to want to upkeep it. If you’re going to want to live this way you’re going to have to get a job.”

But the reality star said things may be different for her three children with Kanye West: North, Saint and Chicago.

“I don’t know if it will be the same for my kids. It’s a different time,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye.”