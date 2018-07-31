Kim Kardashian has revealed how she was naked when President Donald Trump called her on the telephone.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the reality TV star said she was in the middle of a “pretty much a nude” photo shoot with photographer Steven Klein when Trump called to say he was commuting the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old serving life for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian had brought Johnson’s case to Trump’s attention during a White House meeting a week earlier, in June.

“So I’m naked and my phone rings and I’m all glammed up and I’m like, ‘Get me a robe,’” Kardashian told Kimmel.

“You were naked when Donald Trump called you?” Kimmel asked.

“I put a robe on, I was in a robe,” she replied.

Kimmel then jokingly asked if Trump knew if “you were just like in a robe and nothing else? Because he probably would have released the whole prison if you’d told him. The gates would have swung open.”

Kardashian also spilled the beans about cursing in front of Trump during their Oval Office meeting, how she doesn’t agree with all of his policies and about her husband Kanye West’s current opinions of POTUS.