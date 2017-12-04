ENTERTAINMENT
Kim Kardashian Unveils Family Christmas Card Piece By Adorable Piece

'TIS THE SEASON.
Cole Delbyck

Shut down your Shutterfly account, ghost your mail carrier and save your stationery for next year, because the Kardashian Christmas card is coming. 

The reality TV family is famous for many things, of course, but our personal favorites are the gloriously extra holiday cards they release almost every year featuring their ever-expanding brood.  

After taking a hard pass on 2016 (same, TBH), the KarJenners are getting into the spirit once again. This time around, Kim Kardashian is taking charge by releasing one piece of the photo at a time, like some advent calendar with gooey celebrity filling. 

Photographer Eli Linnetz kicked the reveals off with an image of Saint West playing among a pile of wrapped presents. Adorable photos of Reign Disick and North West debuted in the following days.

Kim herself made an appearance on the fourth day of KarJenner Christmas, posting a photo on Monday with her daughter. In the photo, the two are wearing matching white tank tops and acid-washed ripped jeans. 

Apparently, the theme this year is ’90s Gap commercial realness, and we’re totally here for it.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” in November, Kim revealed that this season the family is adopting a more casual approach to the tradition. 

“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together,” the beauty mogul said. “It’s women and children this year.”

Ugh, we miss the matching leather motorcycle jackets and that famous Kris Jenner staircase already. 

Take a look at some of the best moments of Kardashian Christmas cards of years part below. 

  • 2015
    Instagram
  • 2013
    David LaChapelle
  • 2012
    Nick Saglimbeni
  • 2011
    Nick Saglimbeni
  • 2010
    Nick Saglimbeni
    2010
  • 2007
    celebuzzcom
  • 2006
    celebuzzcom
  • 1995
    celebuzzcom
    1995
  • Early 90s
    celebuzzcom
  • Early 90s
    celebuzzcom
Cole Delbyck
