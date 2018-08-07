When Kim Kardashian and her longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd ― also known as Steph Shep ― suddenly parted ways last year, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans were left to speculate what went wrong.

Was it because Shepherd’s major new position within Kim’s company, Kardashian West Brands, didn’t work out? Her tell-all interview with Refinery29? Or did this rumored feud just boil down to bad blood?

Now, the two are finally clarifying what exactly went down in a new video on Kardashian’s app, released Monday.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian said. “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd was once a constant presence on “KUWTK” and Kim’s Instagram account, so when the two stopped working together, it seemed like Shepherd had fallen off the planet (or at least Calabasas, California). The only place fans got a glimpse of her ― for a few months at least ― was on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram. It was difficult to tell whether Kim and Steph Shep were still friendly.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd celebrate the launch of KKW Beauty on June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.

But in the video, Shepherd said she and Kardashian “really never even stopped talking.”

“I don’t get the headlines like that,” Shepherd said. “To see that, the one thing ― though I did feel I know it’s not true ― so in my soul, if it were true I’d be freaking out, but to know like no, I talk to you like every week.”

Kardashian added, “It’s also different because you haven’t had that kind of energy. So it’s hard to explain to someone it’s not true, we know that, like chill out, don’t even pay it any attention. It’s hard to not pay it attention because people really believe things. That’s why we’re doing this, people really believe things.”

Kardashian previously spoke about parting ways with Shepherd on “KUWTK” earlier this year.

“I said, ‘I love you a lot, like a sister, and this conversation is really hard for me to have. But I just think that you’ve outgrown your position here,’” Kardashian said in an episode that aired in February. “She was like, ‘I totally get it and I totally respect you and you’ve taught me everything. I’m so grateful and I’ve been with you for five years.’”

Even as those two publicly buried the hatchet, another potential breakup has bubbled up within the Kardashian work family. Longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli ― who has been with the family for nearly a decade ― is reportedly on the outs with them now. Most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan unfollowed her on Instagram in June.

Days after the news of the split broke, Bonelli posted a cryptic Instagram photo in which she wore a bathrobe that said, “Fuck with me. I dare you.”

A post shared by JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES™️ (@joycebonelli) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:58am PDT