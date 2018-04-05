ENTERTAINMENT
04/05/2018 11:25 am ET

This Kardashian-West Family Photo Looks Perfect, But It’s A Big Ol’ Mess

The reality star and her followers pointed out the hilarious cracks in the veneer.
By Elyse Wanshel

Oh, the joys of motherhood.

Kim Kardashian posted her first-ever photo of her family of five — including their baby girl, Chicago — on Instagram Wednesday. At first glance, it looks like a perfectly nice family photo.

But, to quote Kardashian’s former fashion muse, the unappreciated philosopher Cher Horowitz from 1995’s “Clueless,” it’s “a full-on Monet.”

The reality star hinted in her caption on Instagram that the picturesque photo was actually a nightmare to take.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mother of three wrote. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

On Twitter, the 37-year-old proceeded to point out some photographic evidence of the chaos that came with snapping the pic. For instance, look closely at Kardashian’s 2-year-old son, Saint.

Kardashian offered some behind-the-scenes insight into how she wrangled him for the photo:

An eagle-eyed fan also pointed out that North, 4, is standing on her mom’s foot.

So, we guess in this case, stars really are like us.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Kim Kardashian Kanye West North West Celebrity Kids
This Kardashian-West Family Photo Looks Perfect, But It’s A Big Ol’ Mess
CONVERSATIONS