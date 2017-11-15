Kim Kardashian Accidentally Blurts Out Gender Of Her Baby On 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian let slip that’s she’s having a girl on Wednesday’s episode of “Ellen.”

Not a huge surprise, given the reality star’s elaborate pink baby shower over the weekend. But to hear it from her at least gives fans something else to obsess on.

And it was kinda cute the way it happened.

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kardashian, who’s having the baby via a surrogate, what her two children think of the impending arrival. Kardashian said she threw the shower so her 4-year-old daughter North would “feel that something’s coming.”

“People brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day,” Kardashian explained. “And she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all OK for baby sister.’ ”

To which DeGeneres responded: “She’s a toy tester and you just told us it’s a girl!”

Kardashian confirmed it.

Back in September, TMZ reported it was a girl, citing an unnamed source. Now it’s official.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West also have a son, Saint, who turns 2 in December.

As for a name for baby on the way, Kardashian said they haven’t picked one. And it won’t be Lip-Kit or Star.