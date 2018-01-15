Kim Kardashian Is Wearing A Grill Again To Bling In The New Year

Kim Kardashian is putting her money where her mouth is again.

The reality star posted a picture of herself wearing a grill Sunday.

We’re not sure if the attention-grabbing accessory signifies any shift to her bling-discretion after she was gagged and bound in a Paris hotel robbery in October 2016. Thieves stole millions of her jewelry in the attack.

“I’m not here to show off the way that I used to,” she said of material items to Ellen DeGeneres last April. “It’s just not who I am anymore.”

We figure as long as she’s not wearing big sunglasses, husband Kanye West is probably OK with the flashy fashion statement. Especially since she’s apparently sporting some pieces from his jewelry collection.

Here’s a Kardashian post from before the robbery.