“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote Monday. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted ― I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me!”

Kardashian and Kanye West once spent four days editing a photo from their wedding album before posting it, so it’s not unthinkable that Kardashian would alter something. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star typically calls out pictures that aren’t edited.

Two years ago, Kardashian was accused of editing her waist in Fergie’s “MILF” music video. She responded to haters with a Snapchat video of her appearance on the set and a “F*ckYoPhotoShop #CorsetLife” comment.