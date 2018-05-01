Kim Kardashian Confused By Steve Harvey Dig That She 'Didn't Know Nothing'

Kim Kardashian and her family recently taped an upcoming episode of “Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey. Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s appearance on the TV game show has touched off feuding even before it airs.
Harvey told Ellen DeGeneres a few weeks ago that Kardashian “didn’t know nothing” on the show, and praised Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, as “the best ‘Family Feud’ celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show.”
In a new interview with DeGeneres, Kardashian said she’s “confused” by Harvey’s claims, considering she’s been a “Family Feud” fan forever.
“You don’t understand ― When I used to work in my dad’s office as a teenager, I used to sit and not do my work, and play ‘Family Feud’ online,” Kardashian said on Monday’s episode of “Ellen.”
“That was my thing. I’m good at it,” she added.
But as DeGeneres pointed out, that’s not what Harvey said.
“I don’t think I got one answer, and it was a legitimate answer,” Kardashian said, smiling. “I feel like the more I talk about it, I get so angry.”
She then repeated that she’s “really, really good” at the game show and that Harvey’s words were odd.
“I don’t know if he was trying to be funny or what, so I was confused by his response to me,” she said.
Kardashian also addressed allegations that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her sister, Khloe. The NBA player was caught on videos with other women in the months leading up to the birth of his first child with Khloe in April.
“Poor Khloe,” the reality TV star told DeGeneres. “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so fucked up.”
She added: “We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can.”
“It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother,” Kardashian said. “If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative, because one day True is going to see this. It’s just so messed up.”