Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Bring Scrunchies Back

First, the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to bring back fanny packs (and wear them the wrong way). Now, they’ve decided to reintroduce the public to the ultimate ’90s accessory: the scrunchie.
Kim Kardashian stepped out last week in an all-white ensemble that included the throwback hair accessory. She wore a white, Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver dress with lace-up heels, minimal jewelry and a big, white scrunchie in her newly platinum hair.
Now THAT is an updo.
The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul recently debuted her icy, platinum locks at New York Fashion Week in early September.
“We changed up the look—a little wet, longer,” Kardashian told her followers of the new look.
Though she didn’t rock a scrunchie at New York Fashion Week, Vogue declared the accessory was making a comeback on the runway at Mansur Gavriel:
Vogue also pointed to Rihanna’s fun, neon hair adornment at her Fenty Puma afterparty:
Be on the lookout for scrunchies in stores near you.